Palm Springs Police arrest man wanted in several sexual assaults

A Palm Springs man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted several people, the latest occurring earlier this month.



According to Palm Springs Police, an incident was reported on August 19th, involving a suspect identified as "JC." The victim, had returned to the Inland Empire and reported they met the suspect at a local bar in Palm Springs before continuing to socialize with him and friends at a local hotel. Later, the situation escalated, leading to a non-consensual sexual encounter, says Police.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the suspect's true identity was Juan Segura, a 27-year-old Palm Springs man.



On Wednesday, August 21st, detectives located Segura in the 400 block of E Arenas Road. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the John Benoit Detention Center, where he was initially held on a bail of $180,000.

Police also say further investigation into Segura's history uncovered additional cases linked to him. In March of 2024, a sexual assault was reported in which the victim believed they were drugged and raped by Segura. Another case from August of 2024 involved a victim who reported a similar encounter with Segura. The victim stated that after socializing with Segura, they blacked out and awoke with injuries consistent with sexual assault.

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help. If you have any information related to these incidents or additional information involving Juan "JC" Segura, please contact Detective Michael Delgado at 760-323-8145 or via email at Michael.Delgado@palmspringsca.gov.