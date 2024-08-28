Brazil top court threatens to suspend X operations in latest twist of ongoing feud

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice is threatening to shut down the operations of X, formerly Twitter, in that country unless its billionaire owner Elon Musk names a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours. The order from Justice Alexandre de Moraes is the latest development in an ongoing feud with Musk’s platform. The company has clashed with de Moraes earlier this year over free speech, accounts associated with the far-right and misinformation, and it claims to be a victim of censorship. The Supreme Court on Wednesday notified X of de Moraes’ order in a reply to a post from the company’s global government affairs account on the social platform.

