College of the Desert warns students about growing financial aid scams

With the new school year underway, College of the Desert is warning students to be vigilant of viral social media trends sharing financial aid advice to obtain more financial aid.

Companies are advertising their services on platforms such as TikTok, and offer students assistance at a cost. "Our understand is that these individuals are able to provide similar support, but not the same as the financial aid office at their university. So our recommendation for students is to utilize that free service and support," according to Kristin Milligan, Financial Aid Director at College of the Desert.

Additionally, COD administrators and staff have made strides when it comes to ensuring financial aid in the form of Pell Grants don't go to fake students.

About $15,000 was disbursed by COD to fraudulent students over the last two academic years. Universities and colleges are required to report the information to the Department of Education, and if necessary, investigations are carried out.

