Desert Hot Springs and Palm Desert city officials react to Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ remarks regarding Animal Services

Municipalities and cities that contract with Riverside County's Department of Animal Services are being asked to take ownership over their own stray pet and sheltered animal solutions.

"It's time to tell contract cities, `You need to go on your own and

build your own shelters,''' Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said during the board meeting. "We're going to have to do something different. We cannot continue to be your punching bag.

Because your city has hundreds, if not thousands, of animals being turned into

our (four) county shelters, nationally and internationally, we receive the

criticism.''

These comments were made during the hearings of Animal Service contract discussions for the cities of Desert Hot Springs, Hemet and Palm Desert.