First of seven C-130 Hercules planes begins service with CAL FIRE

A C-130H Hercules airtanker is taking to the skies for CAL FIRE for the first time this week.

These aircraft are former military planes which have been retrofitted for aerial firefighting, which will help CAL FIRE fight the state's wildfires.

Seven C-130s will join CAL FIRE's fleet in the future. The first of those seven is now based at McClellan Airtanker Base near Sacramento, CA.

Eventually, one of the airtankers will be stationed at Ramona Air Attack Base in San Diego County, roughly 60 miles southwest of Palm Springs.

The C-130s can carry up to 4,000 gallons of fire retardant and have a range of 800 miles while fully loaded.