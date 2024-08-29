Gas prices see a drop ahead of holiday weekend

Americans are getting ready to close out the summer, which oftentimes means hitting the road for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

AAA projects this year will shatter records, with overall, domestic travel over expected to be up 9% compared to last year. Meanwhile, AAA estimates the cost to travel domestically is down 2%.

Travelers taking road trips should expect to pay less for gas compared to last year. The national average over Labor Day weekend in 2023 was $3.81. In recent weeks, gas prices have remained steady, hovering around $3.50.

The current average in Riverside is $4.45, while the state’s average price Wednesday was $4.622, down from $5.287 on the same date in 2023, according to AAA.

AAA has suggestions when to comes to the best and worst times to hit the road.

If you're traveling today, the best time to travel was 11:00 a.m., while the worst time to travel today is between 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

If you're traveling on Friday, try to do so before noon or after 7:00 p.m., and avoid traveling between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. if possible.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. for the full story.