A Palestinain TikTok star who shared details of Gaza life under siege is killed by Israeli airstrike

CAIRO (AP) — The 19-year-old Palestinian TikTok star Medo Halimy began making his “tent life” video series when he took refuge with his family earlier this year in a strip of southern Gaza that Israel has designated a humanitarian safe zone. He documented the mundane absurdities of everyday life in the besieged Gaza Strip. Halimy produced diaries that captivated hundreds thousands of viewers curious about what life looks like amid war. He was killed by an Israeli airstrike Monday when shrapnel tore through the internet cafe where he was hanging out with a close friend and collaborator. Tributes to Halimy kept pouring in on Friday from friends and fans around the world.

