Dallas police officer killed, 2 officers wounded and shooting suspect killed after chase, police say

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer died and two other officers were wounded by a suspect who was shot and killed by police north of the city after a vehicle chase. The Dallas Police Department says there was a call for officer assistance shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday and an officer was found wounded in a squad car. Two officers were shot in a gunfire exchange with a suspect and all three officers were transported to hospitals, where police say one died and the other two were listed in critical and stable condition. The police say officers pursued the suspect to Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas, where he was shot and killed on the highway.

