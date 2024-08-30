Ethiopia is worried over a defense deal between Egypt and Somalia as tensions rise in Horn of Africa

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Ethiopia is increasingly concerned over a defense deal signed earlier this month between Egypt and Somalia, two countries that Addis Ababa is embroiled in disputes with amid rising tensions in the Horn of Africa region. Details of the deal have not been made public but Ali Abdi Aware, the Somali ambassador to Cairo, claimed the arrival of military equipment from Egypt to Somalia this week was “the first practical step to implementing” that deal. He also asserted that Egyptian troops would be deployed to Somalia after Dec. 31, when an African Union’s peacekeeping mission to Somalia ends.

