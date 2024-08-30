US clears updated COVID shots from Novavax, adding a 3rd fall vaccine option

U.S. regulators have cleared a third updated COVID-19 vaccine for this fall, shots made by Novavax Inc. The Food and Drug Administration cleared updated shots made by Novavax on Friday. Already, Pfizer and Moderna are shipping doses modified to better match more recent strains of the ever-evolving virus. There are some differences. Pfizer and Moderna are so-called mRNA vaccines and come in doses for both adults and children as young as 6 months. Novavax makes a protein-based vaccine, a different technology, and those shots are open to anyone 12 and older.

