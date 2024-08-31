GOP nominee for governor in North Carolina has a history of inflammatory words. It could cost Trump

COLFAX, N.C. (AP) — In the race to succeed term-limited North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Democrat Josh Stein and allies have dominated the airwaves and internet with attacks on Republican Mark Robinson. Robinson is trying to push back with a statewide tour and his own commercials. Robinson is the lieutenant governor and Stein is the state attorney general. Robinson is a favorite of Donald Trump, but Robinson has a history of inflammatory comments. Some political experts say electoral struggles for Robinson could hurt Trump’s efforts to win the battleground state against Democrat Kamala Harris.

