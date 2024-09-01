Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is open and busy for Labor Day Weekend with Holiday Hours

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will observe holiday hours for Labor Day Weekend Saturday, August 31 through Monday, September 2, 2024, and plenty of visitors could be seen enjoying the long weekend at a higher altitude on Sunday.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the first tram went up at 8:00 a.m., the last tram up is at 9:00 p.m., and the last tram down is at 10:30 p.m.

On Monday, the first tram up is at 8:00 a.m., the last tram up is at 8:00 p.m., and the last tram down is at 9:30 p.m.

Guided Nature Walks by Mt. San Jacinto State Park Volunteers end Sunday, September 1. These walks, which are conducted Sundays during summer months, feature a choice of two easy trails–the Desert View Trail, a 1½-mile route beginning at 11:00 a.m. and the Long Valley Nature Trail, a ¾-mile loop beginning at 1:30 p.m.

No advance registration is required and there is no charge. Walks begin at the bottom of the Mountain Station concrete trail.