Labor Day Weekend sets new travel records

This Labor Day Weekend was expected to be the busiest on record for the roads and the skies. According to the American Automobile Association, domestic travel was estimated to be up 9.5% compared to last year.

AAA also says the busiest times were in the early evening hours on Thursday, Friday, and Monday.

Air travel also set records this year. According to the TSA, more than 17 million people were screened at airports around the U.S., an 8.5% increase from 2023.

Gas prices were lower this year, with AAA showing the national average around $3.50 a gallon. That's 31 cents cheaper than Labor Day weekend last year.

A DUI checkpoint conducted by the CHP in the Morongo Basin Area over the weekend showed 462 vehicles were screened, with 11 people being evaluated for DUI. However, no one was arrested or even cited for driving under the influence.