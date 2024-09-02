Local businesses experience Labor Day boost; slower than previous years

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer and for many tourists its a final opportunity to enjoy a quick getaway. Palm Springs has been ranked as a top travel destination for the holiday by multiple publications, including Forbes Travel Guide, TripAdvisor, and Conde Nast Traveler.

Typically, the long weekend translates into a boost in business for local restaurants and retail shops. "It's been fairly great. We're a little bit slower than what we usually are, but we still had a great kick off. We're getting prepared for season after this," according to Arlene Garrido, Assistant General Manager at Lulu California Bistro.

Garrido said the high tourist season begins in October, but restaurant management has already started to gauge what types of adjustments will need to be made to accommodate for the higher volume in foot traffic.

However, she noted inflation has appeared to play a role in slightly sluggish sales this Labor Day weekend compared to last year. "People are really watching where they are spending their money, but a lot of the guests walking in are saying the same thing and they're asking the same questions. They're saying its not just us and they're noticing its happening everywhere that they go to," stated Garrido.

Clandestino, located on North Palm Canyon Drive, has also seen a busy holiday weekend. "During the day it was a little bit slower just because its still hot. I know the night shift had a busier turnout. Compared to last year, we're a little slower, but we still got through the weekend," according to server Brigitte Briones.

