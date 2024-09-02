Q&A: Ian McKellen is his own harshest critic as he discusses his stage fall and new thriller

LONDON (AP) — Ian McKellen is listening to his inner critic. It’s beating him up for not finishing out his latest theater role after he fell off the stage during a June performance of “Player Kings” and spent three nights in the hospital. He knows it’s irrational and that his injuries could have been a “great deal worse.” But he’s also clear in an interview with The Associated Press that he’s not done with acting. Up next is the film “The Critic,” out Sept. 13. While he misses being onstage, McKellen hopes to perhaps return to his role in the Shakespearean adaptation. And in the meantime, he has other film roles lined up.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.