Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries

The location of a bronze statue not seen in decades is among the discoveries made by the company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic during its first expedition to the site in years. The Georgia-based company that holds the legal rights to salvage the Titanic wreck has completed its first trip since 2010 and released the first images from the trip on Monday. The trip to the remote corner of the North Atlantic Ocean where the Titanic sank happened as the U.S. Coast Guard investigates the June 2023 loss of the Titan submersible, which was owned by a different firm.

