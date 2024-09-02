Trial expected to focus on shooter’s competency in 2021 Colorado supermarket massacre
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — The man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is going on trial this week. No one disputes that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa opened fire at the store in the college town of Boulder, including his lawyers. But over three years after the attack, authorities have not pointed to a motive for why he bypassed the supermarket near his house in a Denver suburb and drove to Boulder to launch his attack. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Potential jurors are set to be questioned starting Tuesday. Opening statements are expected later in the week.