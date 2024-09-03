City of Indio Receives $8.9 Million Fiber Connectivity Grant

Indio received a roughly $8.9 million state grant to fund fiber and broadband improvements in underserved areas, the city announced today.

The money, which comes from the California Public Utilities Commission's Federal Funding Account, will specifically target "last-mile fiber connectivity,'' according to a statement from city officials.

The CPUC previously approved $237 million in third- and fourth-round grants for last-mile broadband projects under the $2 billion Last Mile Federal Funding Account Grant Program, according to the city. Indio's submission was one of 484 grant applications statewide, as well as one of five grants awarded in Riverside County.

More than $50 million has been allocated for projects in Riverside County, including Indio's.

"This grant is a crucial step in ensuring that all residents of Indio, regardless of their location, have access to high-speed internet," Mayor Lupe Ramos Amith said in a statement. "Expanding fiber connectivity to our underserved communities will empower residents with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital world."