Iran summons Australian envoy over LGBTQ+ celebration in Tehran embassy

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says the foreign ministry in Tehran has summoned the Australian ambassador over the publication of photos from a celebration in the embassy to mark Australia’s LGBTQ national day on Sept. 1. IRNA said the ministry condemned the photos on social media as insulting and contrary to Iranian and Islamic culture. In response, McConville said his country had not insulted Iran or its culture. Homosexuality is illegal in Iran, but under a religious decree issued 30 years ago, transgender people are allowed to seek gender transition surgery.

