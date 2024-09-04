Anthony Roth Costanzo sings 7 roles in madcap `Marriage of Figaro’ at New York’s Little Island

NEW YORK (AP) — Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo sings Figaro, Susanna, the Count, Countess, Cherubino, Antonio and Barbarina in Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” at New York’s Little Island, stretching his voice 3 1/2 octaves. The 18-performance run, a highlight of Little Island’s first season, started Friday at the 700-seat amphitheater built in Manhattan above the Hudson River and extends through Sept. 22. Costanzo’s concept developed after “Only an Octave Apart,” his concert performance with Justin Vivian Bond that reopened Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse in 2021 following the pandemic closure and then went on tour.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.