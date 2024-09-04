Palm Springs Fire Dept. announces 9/11 memorial event

The Palm Springs Fire Department is hosting a memorial ceremony to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 11 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Palm Springs Fire Station 2, located at 300 N. El Cielo Rd.

Palm Springs Honor Guard will kick off the ceremony, followed by a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. Fire Chief Paul Alvarado will deliver some words of remembrance. The Palm Springs Air Museum Pipes and Drums band will perform a tribute afterward.

This event is free and open to the public, with an open house to follow. Officials invite the community to attend and connect with firefighters over free coffee and donuts.