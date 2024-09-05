An inspiration to inmates, country singer Jelly Roll performs at Oregon prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Country singer Jelly Roll took a break from touring arenas to play a concert for inmates at an Oregon prison. According to the artist, his concert earlier this week was the first live music in the yard of the Oregon State Penitentiary in 20 years. Jelly Roll posted a video and photos on Instagram, showing him singing a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” and signing autographs for people incarcerated at the prison. In his Instagram post, he said he wrote his first song while behind bars. Jelly Roll was incarcerated in his youth. The 39-year-old started out as a rapper before becoming an award-winning country artist.

