Karate instructor helps fill gap in after school programming for children with disabilities

Sensei Tamara Canedo Lifschutz has operated her nonprofit called Seiden-Juku in La Quinta for the past four years. Her students are taught self-defense, anti-bullying, weapons, and diversity in the art of karate-do and para-karate.

"I was born into the sport. My father was actually my Shihan, which is superior to Sensei. It was never a choice. The choice I did have was opening my own doors and leaving the financial industry to pursue what we do today," according to Canedo Lifschutz.

Canedo Lifschutz was born with a foot deformity, which led to numerous surgeries throughout her life. That component has, in part, inspired her to help others with different abilities.

The loss of her father in 2016 drove Canedo Lifschutz into a deep depression, but it was her karate practice that helped her prevail. "The true light was working with individuals with disabilities," said Canedo Lifschutz.

The program serves more than 80 students with disabilities, with the youngest being a 3-year-old with autism and oldest is 79-years-old and blind. "I have students with cerebral palsy, down syndrome, autism," according to Canedo Lifschutz.

Seiden-Juku has numerous community partnerships, including United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire and the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center. "We get children who are victims of rape, victims of sexual abuse, victims of bullying, or even domestic abuse within their home," shared Canedo Lifschutz.

16-year-old Evan Carr is one of Canedo Lifschutz's students. Carr is autistic and deals with social communication difficulties on a daily basis. Karate has helped him make strides in an area of life that is oftentimes challenging for individuals with debilities. "He struggles with social skills, but also low self-esteem, so he didn't have a lot of outlets in his past that were positive experiences," according to Becky Carr, Evan's mother. She credits the program offered by Seiden-Juku for giving her son an outlet that will help him develop not just a hobby, but crucial life skills.

