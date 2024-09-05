Three juveniles charged with causing destructive wildfire in Riverside

Three boys who allegedly ignited a 600-acre wildfire while playing with fireworks that destroyed seven Riverside homes are facing more than two dozen felony arson-related charges, authorities announced today.

"This fire was caused by illegal use of fireworks,'' Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said during a news briefing at City Hall Thursday afternoon. "All fireworks are illegal in our city for a reason."

The defendants, whose names were not released, are all 16-year-old juveniles from the area. Two were taken into custody without incident Thursday morning and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall, but the third is pending arrest, Riverside police Chief Larry Gonzalez said.

All of the teens are charged with 27 counts of willful or malicious arson to property, he said.

"The criminal investigation into the Hawarden Fire began immediately, and illegal fireworks were identified as the source,'' Gonzalez said. "We worked diligently to identify the three suspects. Surveillance video captured the three individuals lighting fireworks in a field."

A pickup truck belonging to one of the youths became evidence used to track down that defendant, culminating in identification of his two alleged cohorts, according to the chief.

"The fireworks that were used are not only illegal in Riverside, but they're classified as dangerous in the rest of the state,'' he said. "They're not fireworks that could be obtained and purchased in other parts of the state where some fireworks are legal."

Riverside Fire Department Chief Michael Moore said the brush fire erupted just after 1 p.m. July 21 in the area of Hawarden Drive and Mary Street, in a neighborhood known as Hawarden Hills, and spread quickly "with temperatures over 100 degrees, winds gusting to 27 mph and humidity down to 20%."

"There were 18 structures damaged, 13 of them inhabited,'' Moore said. "Seven homes suffered major loss, and eight vehicles were lost.''

The estimated property damage stemming from the blaze was $28 million.

"Firefighting costs were $1.5 million,'' Moore said. "We're working on cost recovery."

The fire was completely contained on July 29.

Some 1,500 properties were evacuated at the height of the brushed.

Four Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters and three air tankers made runs on the brusher the entire afternoon of July 21, halting its forward rate of spread.

"Those who lost homes -- we pray for you,'' City Councilman Chuck Conder said. ``I can't imagine the emotional difficulties. We're very hopeful this announcement today will give a little comfort and ease your suffering.''

Because the defendants are under 18, their case will be handled in Riverside County Juvenile Dependency Court.