Car crashes into pole, causing outage impacting nearly 1400 customers in La Quinta

A crash caused an outage that impacted nearly 1,400 customers at one point Friday night in La Quinta.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle crashed into a power pole at around 8:10 p.m. on Calle Tecate and Avenida Ramirez.

Authorities said the driver was medically evaluated at the scene. No arrests were made.

Initially, approximately 1384 customers were impacted by the outage, mostly in the cove area. Power was restored to a majority of IID customers by 9:30 p.m. 382 customers remain without power.

Several roads are expected to be closed until at least midnight including:

Calle Tecate and Avenida Vallejo

Calle Portero and Avenida Bermudas.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.