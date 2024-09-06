Forced to choose how to die, South Carolina inmate lets lawyer pick lethal injection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A condemned man was forced to choose how he’ll be put to death in South Carolina. Freddie Owens ended weeks of suspense by leaving the decision to his lawyer, who reluctantly told prison officials on Friday to prepare for a lethal injection on Sept. 20, rather than the electric chair or a firing squad. Owens said deciding the execution method would be taking an active role in his own death, and his Muslim faith teaches him that suicide is a sin. Attorney Emily Paavola says she has known Owens for 15 years and tried to make the best decision, but she still has reservations about the lethal injection drug.

