Georgia school shooting suspect was troubled by a broken family, taunting at school, his father said

The Georgia teenager charged with fatally shooting four people at his high school struggled from his parents’ separation and taunting by classmates. That’s what Colt Gray’s father said in May 2023 to a sheriff’s investigator who came asking whether the boy had posted an online threat. No charges were brought in that case. But a transcript of the interview gives a narrow glimpse into the teen’s life. Colin Gray told an investigator he and his son lived alone and frequently spent time together shooting guns and hunting. He insisted the boy “didn’t want any trouble.” Now both are charged in the Wednesday shootings at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta.

