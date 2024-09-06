The Community Food Bank at The Center in Palm Springs to relocate

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert (The Center) has announced that they will be moving the location of their community food bank.

The Center released a statement saying that as of September 1st, it would be leasing Building 12 on 2901 E. Alejo Road from The City of Palm Springs, and would renovate the warehouse over a four-week period to serve as their new location.

They say the larger warehouse will allow them to expand their operations and better serve the community.

Food distribution is set to begin in October, with a ribbon cutting and open house scheduled for Friday, November 1st from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The food bank is currently located at 610 S. Belardo Road in Palm Springs.