Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield debate the yeas and neighs of the ‘We Live in Time’ horse meme

TORONTO (AP) — Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield made one the most emotionally wrecking, tenderly exquisite movies of their careers. But what’s gone viral from “We Live in Time”? A carousel horse’s face seen in a still from the movie. “We Live in Time” premiered over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival. When one of the first images from the film was released, at the bottom of the frame was a yellow steed with a cartoonishly bug-eyed expression. In an interview, Pugh and Garfield debate the pluses and minuses — the yeas and neighs — of the horse meme.

