Highland residents react to fast-spreading Line Fire

The Line Fire is now burning at 20,553 acres with 0% containment.

It first sparked Thursday in Highland.

Residents close to the flames shared their reaction.

"I’ve packed and re-packed several times," Terri Chin said. "It’s made me anxious.”

Brandy Burton said her family lives close to where the fire originated.

“It just spread so quickly and it got us kind of scared because my mom’s right here," Burton said.

