Golden eagle attacks toddler and 3 others in Norway. Expert suspects a ‘behavioral disorder’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A young golden eagle attacked a toddler in Norway in what an ornithologist says is likely the same bird’s fourth such attack on humans in the past week. The unusual aggression occurred over five days across a vast mountainous area of southern Norway. The golden eagle — which is common in Norway and the Scandinavian country’s second-largest bird of prey — typically eats smaller animals, as well as foxes and sheep. The four victims were reported as needing stitches for scratches and deep gouges in their skin from the bird’s talons. The eagle was killed after the attack on the toddler.

