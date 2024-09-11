Skip to Content
Cooling trend helps firefighters battle Line Fire

Published 7:52 PM

The Line Fire is continuing to burn in San Bernardino County. Cal Fire’s last update maps the flames at 36,481 acres with 18 percent containment. 

According to Capt. Curtis Rhodes with Cal Fire about 36,000 people have been affected by evacuation warnings and orders issued because of the Line Fire. 

He also shares that the Line Fire has an average growth of about 5,000 to 6,000 acres a day. 

Cal Fire officials reported that weather had a huge impact on the flames the first couple of days. Firefighters faced extreme heat, paired with low relative humidity and wind leading to erratic fire behavior. 

“Today, we saw a little cooling trend that was about 10 degrees cooler overall,” said Capt. Rhodes. “That allowed for the inversion layer to lift, some of our aircraft to get in and slow the forward progress of the fire, and our ground crews to get in and go direct on the fire and continue those containment efforts.” 

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
