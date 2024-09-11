Palm Springs Fire Department remembers 9/11 

It’s been 23 years since the 9/11 attacks. On that day, nearly 3,000 people were killed. And more people have died from health issues related to 9/11 than those who died on the day of the attacks.

Today, the Palm Springs Fire Department is honoring the lives lost due to the terrorist attacks. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Palm Springs Fire Station 2, located at 300 N. El Cielo Rd. There will be a keynote address made by Fire Chief Paul Alvarado. And The Palm Springs Air Museum Pipes and Drums band will perform.

This event is free and open to the public, with an open house to follow. It’s a chance for the community to connect with firefighters, and remember the sacrifices made by so many on this day 23 years ago.

A live stream of the event will be shown on KESQ.com