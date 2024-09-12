National Guard called in to aid the fight against the Line Fire in San Bernardino County

"We work very well with all of our local counterparts here. We use all the tools that we have at our disposal," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Curtis Rhodes.

Several crews work together to fight the line fire.

On Thursday, a specialized National Guard unit known as "Force Packages" arrived to help ensure the fire doesn't' threaten the community.

A Cal Fire captain says there are four crews made up of 20 members each, totaling 80. Rhodes says they have a National Guard representative with them along with a cal fire captain and two firefighters.

He says crews are working in rugged and steep terrain.

And he says these crews play a crucial role in battling the fire.

"They've been a tremendous help all week long throughout this fire fight," Rhodes said.