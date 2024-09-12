Principal indicted, accused of not reporting alleged child abuse by Atlantic City mayor
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The principal of Atlantic City High School has been indicted on charges including official misconduct and child endangerment. Authorities say she allegedly failed to notify New Jersey child welfare authorities that the teenage daughter of Atlantic City’s mayor claimed she was being beaten at home by her parents. Principal Constance Days-Chapman is a close friend of Mayor Marty Small and his wife, La’Quetta, who were charged in April with abusing and assaulting their teenage daughter on numerous occasions. The Smalls deny any wrongdoing. The lawyer for Days-Chapman says she is innocent.