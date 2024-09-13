Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Molé

National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off this Sunday. This month is a time to recognize the contributions that Hispanic Americans have made to our culture.

Molé on El Paseo serves authentic Hispanic foods with influences from Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

"We have so much influence in America because we've been here for so many generations," said Chef Madrid.

Chef Roberto Madrid is from Mexico originally, but has lived around the United States, working in the hospitality industry.

"The food we are making is based on the foods that come from our background," says Chef Roberto. "Coming to the United States and combining their flavors with our roots makes the new Hispanic-American cuisine. The outcome is a great combination of flavors"

And Molé is putting on a special promotion for Hispanic Heretige Month

"We have a promotion that presents latin American culture. It's a plate with taro root, tortilla chips, and plantains. And two dips are included: salsa and boniato," said Chef Roberto.

And for the head chef at Molé, this month is about remembering his background and brining more culture to the United States.