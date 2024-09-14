Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden administration rule to limit flaring of gas at oil wells

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has temporarily blocked a new Biden administration rule aimed at reducing the venting and flaring of natural gas at oil wells. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Judge Daniel Traynor ruled Friday the five western states challenging the rule have shown they are likely to succeed on the merits of their claim that the regulation is arbitrary and capricious. North Dakota, Montana, Texas, Wyoming and Utah say the Bureau of Land Management overstepped its authority. The bureau says the rule is intended to reduce waste. Methane, the main component of natural gas, is a potent greenhouse gas,

