Officials hold Big Bear community meeting

Officials organized a community meeting for Big Bear residents on Saturday.

It's scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and is taking place at North Shore Elementary and will be live streamed.

San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Cal Fire San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit and Cal Fire Incident Management Team 3 will attend and provide the latest information on the Line Fire.

Some residents tell News Channel 3 Highway 330 being closed is a concern for them.

The wildfire has caused extensive damage to guardrails and the infrastructure along the road making the highway unsafe for travel according to officials.

Officials said there's no specific reopening date for the highway.

