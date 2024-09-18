Musk’s X skirts Brazil ban and returns to some users with change to server access

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Some Brazilian users were reconnecting with X on Wednesday despite the Supreme Court’s recent nationwide ban, the result of the social network apparently changing the way its servers are accessed. But the reunion may be short-lived. Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered X blocked nationwide on Aug. 30 after months of tension with billionaire Elon Musk surrounding orders to take down accounts and the limits of free speech in Brazil. That rendered X effectively inaccessible in the country until Wednesday, with AP journalists among those who had access. Experts examining X’s IP addresses said there are indications that the company has begun routing users through the servers of Cloudflare, a content delivery network, en route to its own.

