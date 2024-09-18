Valley-Wide Employment Expo set for Thursday in Indio

Government agencies, hotels, big box retailers, restaurants, insurance companies and other prospective employers will be ready to accept applications and interface with job seekers tomorrow in Indio during the 29th Valley-Wide Employment Expo.

"The expo will feature hundreds of job openings across various industries, including education, healthcare, hospitality and more,'' according to an expo statement. "Local employers are eager to fill positions (with) job seekers who are seeking new career opportunities, especially with the busy tourism season approaching."

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino's Special Events Center, located at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway.

Just over 70 employers are slated to have recruiters on hand for the job fair, for which prospects can register ahead of time at www.DesertJobExpo.com. Walk-in applicants will be welcome, too. Everyone will be admitted free of charge.

Some of the agencies and firms registered for the event include the city of Indio, Entravision Communications, Living Desert Zoo & Gardens, Maxim Healthcare, the Palm Springs Unified School District and the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services.

Candidates are asked to bring proof of identification, copies of resumes and anything else that may validate work history.

A free shuttle service will be available to those who need a ride. Arrangements can be made by calling 760-863-7277.