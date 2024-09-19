Cinema Diverse Film Festival opens tonight with world premiere of ‘Big Rage’

Cinema Diverse, the 17th annual Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Film Festival, will begin tonight at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

The festival is scheduled across two four-day stretches, running from Thursday to Sunday and continuing from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29.

This year's iteration of Cinema Diverse will open with the world premiere of "Big Rage" 7 p.m. Thursday at 2300 East Baristo Road, according to organizers. The closing film will be "Love, Venezia," another world premiere, screening at 7 p.m. on the festival's final day.

More than 30 programs featuring queer filmmakers and stories will play at the festival, according to the festival's website. Showings include feature films, documentaries and packages of shorts with themes such as "Coming Out" and "Not So Bitter Endings."

Television and web series episodes will also screen across the two extended weekends.

All passes sold are valid for entire households, with prices ranging from $13.50 for a single movie to $179 for all-access passes. The full schedule can be viewed at psculturalcenter.org/filmfest.