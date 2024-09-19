Harris plans a livestream with Oprah Winfrey while Trump is set to address an Israeli-American group

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set to make appearances that are meant to fire up core supporters. Harris is participating in a livestream Thursday night with Oprah Winfrey in Michigan. Trump is scheduled to attend an evening event in Washington with prominent Jewish donors before addressing a gathering of the Israeli-American Council. Winfrey spoke at the Democratic convention in August and she’s hosting a two-hour “Unite for America” streaming session with Harris. Trump will be at a “Fighting Anti-Semitism in America” event with Miriam Adelson, widow of billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. Later, he’ll address the national convention of the Israeli-American Council.

