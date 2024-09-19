North Carolina Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson vows to stay in race despite media report

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson has vowed to remain in his race despite a CNN media report about comments it says he made on a website. Robinson is the sitting lieutenant governor. He decisively won his GOP gubernatorial primary in March. He’s been trailing in several recent polls to Democratic nominee Josh Stein. Robinson said in a video released Thursday on X that he wouldn’t be forced out by “salacious tabloid lies.” The CNN story said Robinson posted strongly worded racial and sexual comments on an online message board more than a decade ago.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.