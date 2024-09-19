Palm Springs police to ramp up resources this weekend due to motorcyclist event
The Palm Springs Police Department will temporarily ramp up police resources over the weekend as the city prepares to host a group of motorcyclists, the department announced today.
The additional measures will include a helicopter intended to maintain traffic and crowd safety, according to a statement.
Police did not specify the reason for the motorcyclists' gathering, although they anticipated "increased activity'' during the event. It was also unclear how many riders were expected to attend.