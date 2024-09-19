Skip to Content
Palm Springs police to ramp up resources this weekend due to motorcyclist event

Published 12:40 PM

The Palm Springs Police Department will temporarily ramp up police resources over the weekend as the city prepares to host a group of motorcyclists, the department announced today.

The additional measures will include a helicopter intended to maintain traffic and crowd safety, according to a statement.   

Police did not specify the reason for the motorcyclists' gathering, although they anticipated "increased activity'' during the event. It was also unclear how many riders were expected to attend.

