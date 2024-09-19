Rancho Mirage Councilmember Meg Marker resigns from seat in middle of meeting

Rancho Mirage city councilmember Meg Marker resigned suddenly from her position in the middle of Thursday's meeting.

Marker resigned after voicing strong opposition to a resolution discussion that would've seen the city council possibly adopt regulations that would prohibit council members from entering into contracts where they have a conflict of interest.

The city council passed the resolution 4-0 following a continued discussion after Marker's resignation.

Marker said in her comments that the resolution was bad for the city and a misguided attempt to keep successful people from sitting on the council.

"Needless to say as a 30-year resident of Rancho Mirage, I cannot and will not sit idly by and allow these types of small-minded behavior to relegate our great city to second-class status," Marker said in her comments. "Protections from councilmembers acting in their own self-interest are already in place."

Marker continued, "It is my opinion that the new resolution is designed to keep tired old men on the city council and prevent any successful businessperson from sitting on this council. Such actions are vindictive, punitive, and, likely, unconstitutional."

She mentioned that her comments would be her last act as councilmember, before resigning and walking away.

Marker was elected to the Rancho Mirage City Council during the November 2022 election.

According to her bio on the city page, Marker is a 30-year resident of Rancho Mirage and co-owner of Marker Broadcasting, which has played an integral role in broadcasting radio stations and producing events and concerts throughout the desert since 1996.

The city council will discuss how to handle this sudden vacancy during their next meeting.

