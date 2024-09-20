Empowered by Hispanic Heritage; Sensei Canedo Lifschutz honors her roots in martial arts practice

Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing until October 15.

The month long celebration is aimed at highlighting Latin American culture and the contributions of the Hispanic community.

The Coachella Valley has a rich Hispanic community, and notable Hispanic leaders that are making a difference throughout the desert cities.

We’re learning more about Sensei Tamara Canedo Lifschutz who uses her skills in karate to empower students with disabilities.

Sensei Canedo Lifschutz attributes her upbringing and cultural roots for much of her success.

"To be a woman who is Latin in a business where my husband is not a Sensei, or he is not a black belt, where I am the soul of the company. To be a Latin woman is my greatest pride," said Canedo Lifschutz.

Canedo Lifschutz is the CEO of Seiden-Juku, a martial arts non-profit in La Quinta.

"My career started at age three," said Canedo Lifschutz. "My father was my shihan in our home. Karate wasn't a choice, it was an obligation."

She says that being able to speak Spanish is one of the greatest inheritances left behind by her late father.

"Over 90% of my company is Latin based. So in my dojo, every day, I'm speaking English, I'm speaking Spanish, I'm speaking Japanese."

With the guidance and mentorship of USA Paralympic Coach, Sensei Jeff Kohn, Canedo Lifschutz learned how to teach karate to students with disabilities.

What started as a three student class has grown into a class of about 100 children and adults.

Her message to the community this Hispanic Heritage month is to be proud of your roots.

"Whether you come from a different cultural background, or you come from a different economic background. What defines us as individuals is the respect we hold for ourselves and others, our self discipline, our mindset and how we lead others by example," said Canedo Lifschutz.

Make sure to stay with News Channel 3 and our sister station, Telemundo 15 as we continue to highlight hispanic leaders making their mark throughout the Coachella Valley.

