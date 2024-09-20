Impact of local environment on health at Healthy Desert, Healthy You Environmental Summit

The Healthy Desert, Healthy You Environmental Health Summit is a free, two-day event that will take place on September 20-21, 2024 at the Westin Rancho Mirage. The summit is presented by the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation, and aims to raise awareness of the impact of the local environment on health.

The summit will explore the challenges to local air and water quality, and present solutions that can be applied at the household level and beyond.

The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation will also launch a $1 million Request for Proposals (RFP) to fund projects that address air quality in the Coachella Valley.

