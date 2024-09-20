Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs International Comedy Festival returns this weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:20 AM
Published 5:59 AM

The 3rd PSICF kicks off this weekend!The event lasts 3 weekends, and takes place at the Hotel Zoso.

This Saturday, the festival is hosting their charity gala. The event benefits the growth and entertainment in the desert.

"We're looking to raise over $30,000 to benefit 501(c)(3). We're going to have a red carpet, cocktail reception, and then an award show," says Paul Cruz, the Director of the PSICF.

The festival will host dozens of notable comedians. Cybill Shepherd, Tom Arnold, Jeff Garlin, Tommy Chong, Will Sasso, and Mo Coll will all be in attendance.

For ticket information just go to this link.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content