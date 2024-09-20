Palm Springs International Comedy Festival returns this weekend

The 3rd PSICF kicks off this weekend!The event lasts 3 weekends, and takes place at the Hotel Zoso.

This Saturday, the festival is hosting their charity gala. The event benefits the growth and entertainment in the desert.

"We're looking to raise over $30,000 to benefit 501(c)(3). We're going to have a red carpet, cocktail reception, and then an award show," says Paul Cruz, the Director of the PSICF.

The festival will host dozens of notable comedians. Cybill Shepherd, Tom Arnold, Jeff Garlin, Tommy Chong, Will Sasso, and Mo Coll will all be in attendance.

For ticket information just go to this link.