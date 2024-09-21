Officer involved shooting in Joshua Tree

Around 3 this morning, Deputies attempted a vehicle stop in the area of Camino Idilio and Palm Drive in Garnet. The vehicle failed to yield and deputies initiated a pursuit. Police pursued the armed suspect throughout the city and entered the I-10 freeway westbound from Date Palm. They continued to follow the vehicle onto Highway 62, where the San Bernardino County Sheriffs assumed the pursuit.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff, the pursuit ended around the 60800 block of Mountain View Trail, in Joshua Tree. The suspect fled from his vehicle, while shooting several rounds towards law enforcement. However, police say that no one was injured by the gun fire.

At this time, the armed suspect is at-large in Joshua Tree. Authorities are asking for residents to stay inside their homes and lock all entryways for the time being. If you experience an emergency to call 911 right away.