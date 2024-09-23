Kmart’s blue light fades to black with the shuttering of its last full-scale US store

NEW YORK (AP) — Attention, Kmart shoppers, the end is near! The erstwhile retail giant renowned for its Blue Light Specials is shuttering its last full-scale store in mainland United States. The store, located in swank Bridgehampton, New York, on Long Island, is slated to close Oct. 20. That’s according to Denise Rivera, an employee who answered the phone at the store late Monday. That will leave only a small Kmart store in Miami. The retailer closed its last New Jersey store last year. It has a handful of stores in Guam and in the U.S. Virgin Islands. In its heyday, there were more than 2,000 Kmarts in the U.S.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.